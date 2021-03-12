What are the ‘Foothills’ in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — As the weekend snowstorm approaches, many have reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers asking, “What are the Foothills?”.

The short answer? Areas west of Interstate 25 at elevations generally between 6,000 and 8,000 feet.

Example of some of the cities and towns in the Foothills:

Bailey

Pine

Conifer

Evergreen

Morrison

Indian Hills

Genesee

Golden

Estes Park

Aspen Park

Nederland

Blackhawk

Boulder

Central City

Idaho Springs

Allenspark

Eldora

The Foothills are expected to get several feet of snow this weekend. Some portions of the Foothills could receive three to six feet of snow.