What are the fastest-growing counties in Colorado?

DENVER (Stacker) — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

25. Morgan County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,200

— #1,033 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #35 among counties in Colorado, #997 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 29,111

— #20 largest county in Colorado, #1,451 largest county nationwide

24. Archuleta County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,223

— #1,027 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%

— #23 among counties in Colorado, #553 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 13,359

— #34 largest county in Colorado, #2,192 largest county nationwide

23. Gunnison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,782

— #936 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%

— #18 among counties in Colorado, #452 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 16,918

— #30 largest county in Colorado, #1,974 largest county nationwide

22. Teller County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,889

— #924 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

— #27 among counties in Colorado, #671 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 24,710

— #24 largest county in Colorado, #1,617 largest county nationwide

21. Routt County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,905

— #916 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

— #26 among counties in Colorado, #668 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 24,829

— #23 largest county in Colorado, #1,608 largest county nationwide

20. Chaffee County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,936

— #913 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.0%

— #19 among counties in Colorado, #496 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,476

— #26 largest county in Colorado, #1,851 largest county nationwide

19. Fremont County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,998

— #901 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #36 among counties in Colorado, #1,003 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 48,939

— #16 largest county in Colorado, #1,007 largest county nationwide

18. Montrose County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,413

— #836 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%

— #32 among counties in Colorado, #840 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 42,679

— #17 largest county in Colorado, #1,129 largest county nationwide

17. Elbert County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,350

— #738 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.7%

— #12 among counties in Colorado, #326 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 26,062

— #21 largest county in Colorado, #1,555 largest county nationwide

16. Summit County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,950

— #694 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

— #13 among counties in Colorado, #331 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 31,055

— #19 largest county in Colorado, #1,399 largest county nationwide

15. Eagle County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,938

— #629 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%

— #24 among counties in Colorado, #577 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 55,731

— #14 largest county in Colorado, #922 largest county nationwide

14. La Plata County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,489

— #604 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%

— #20 among counties in Colorado, #498 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 55,638

— #15 largest county in Colorado, #925 largest county nationwide

13. Garfield County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,924

— #553 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #17 among counties in Colorado, #409 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 61,685

— #13 largest county in Colorado, #860 largest county nationwide

12. Pueblo County

2010 to 2020 population change: 11,918

— #435 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.6%

— #29 among counties in Colorado, #722 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 168,162

— #10 largest county in Colorado, #401 largest county nationwide

11. Mesa County

2010 to 2020 population change: 13,419

— #411 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

— #25 among counties in Colorado, #590 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 155,703

— #11 largest county in Colorado, #435 largest county nationwide

10. Broomfield County

2010 to 2020 population change: 21,240

— #320 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.2%

— #2 among counties in Colorado, #36 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 74,112

— #12 largest county in Colorado, #748 largest county nationwide

9. Boulder County

2010 to 2020 population change: 40,581

— #185 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.0%

— #14 among counties in Colorado, #345 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 330,758

— #8 largest county in Colorado, #216 largest county nationwide

8. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 54,296

— #142 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.3%

— #22 among counties in Colorado, #541 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 582,910

— #4 largest county in Colorado, #118 largest county nationwide

7. Larimer County

2010 to 2020 population change: 67,904

— #109 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.3%

— #6 among counties in Colorado, #135 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 359,066

— #6 largest county in Colorado, #202 largest county nationwide

6. Douglas County

2010 to 2020 population change: 84,538

— #86 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.9%

— #4 among counties in Colorado, #69 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 357,978

— #7 largest county in Colorado, #203 largest county nationwide

5. Weld County

2010 to 2020 population change: 86,121

— #84 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.5%

— #3 among counties in Colorado, #45 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 328,981

— #9 largest county in Colorado, #218 largest county nationwide

4. Adams County

2010 to 2020 population change: 94,242

— #68 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%

— #7 among counties in Colorado, #150 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 519,572

— #5 largest county in Colorado, #139 largest county nationwide

3. Arapahoe County

2010 to 2020 population change: 102,210

— #62 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%

— #10 among counties in Colorado, #223 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 655,070

— #3 largest county in Colorado, #106 largest county nationwide

2. El Paso County

2010 to 2020 population change: 130,407

— #46 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.7%

— #8 among counties in Colorado, #156 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 730,395

— #1 largest county in Colorado, #90 largest county nationwide

1. Denver County

2010 to 2020 population change: 137,435

— #42 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.8%

— #5 among counties in Colorado, #130 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 715,522

— #2 largest county in Colorado, #96 largest county nationwide