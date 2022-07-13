DENVER (KDVR) — A 6-year-old boy tragically died earlier this month after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a trail at Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Colorado Springs.

Now many people are asking, “what are the symptoms of a venomous snake bite?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signs or symptoms of a snake bite may vary depending on the type of snake, but may include:

Puncture marks at the wound

Redness, swelling, bruising, bleeding, or blistering around the bite

Severe pain and tenderness at the site of the bite

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Labored breathing (in extreme cases, breathing may stop altogether)

Rapid heart rate, weak pulse, low blood pressure

Disturbed vision

Metallic, mint, or rubber taste in the mouth

Increased salivation and sweating

Numbness or tingling around face and/or limbs

Muscle twitching

According to Denver Health, here’s what you should do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake:

Remain calm.

Seek immediate medical attention by dialing 911 or calling your local poison center: 1-800-222-1222.

Keep the bitten arm, leg, or body part at or slightly below heart level.

Note the time the bite happened. Avoid trying to capture or kill the snake, but try to remember its color and shape so you can describe it. This can help with medical treatment. If you can do so safely and without delay, take a photo.

Remove all tight clothing or jewelry.

Rattlesnakes usually avoid humans, but about 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year, with 10 to 15 deaths, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.