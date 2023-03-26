DENVER (KDVR) – Medina Alerts in Colorado aren’t issued as often as many might believe.

A representative with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that, on average, the organization issues five to 10 alerts each year statewide.

“You won’t see a Medina Alert in every single hit-and-run case out there, even if it is covered in the media,” Audrey Simkins, an Investigate Analyst with CBI said.

She said law enforcement agencies will reach out to CBI to have the alert issued if they believe the public can help find the car or driver involved.

“[To qualify for a Medina Alert], there has to be serious bodily injury, harm or death to the person involved in the accident and there needs to be information that an alert will be of assistance,” Simkins said.

Some of the information to help in the alert she said includes a picture of the car, a license plate number or a portion of the plate. She said other good details to share if the vehicle has some unique damage or a unique sticker.

“Pretty often we’re seeing the location of the vehicle come as a result of the issuing of the medina alert,” Simkins said.

So far in 2023, Simkins said they have issued six medina alerts. She said often they are successful and they find the vehicle or driver within 24 hours or the few days following.

“It really just a tool, when law enforcement really needs their publics help with eyes and ears out there,” Simkins said.

She said they get the alerts out as fast as possible once the decision is made to do so.

“That way we can get eyes and ears out there quick. If it goes over 24 hours people can get far in our state in 24 hours and not be in the location effective to find them,” Simkins said.

The most recent Medina Alert issued was successful in finding the vehicle and suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday night.

The accused driver, Francisco Duenas-Colmenares, 42, was arrested in Lakewood on Saturday.