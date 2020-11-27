What are Colorado’s frontline workers thankful for?

DENVER (KDVR) — Around the dinner table Thursday night, many gave thanks to Colorado’s frontline workers.

From nurses to doctors to firefighters, Colorado’s heroes have had quite a year.

So we wanted to know, what are they thankful for this year?

“On this Thanksgiving day, 2020, a very strange and crazy time in everybody’s life, I find myself being very thankful for things I probably would have overlooked in the past,” said Anthony Defibio, at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “The health of my friends, my loved ones, and my family. My own personal physical and mental health, employment in such a crazy time, food in my stomach, a roof over my head, and my amazing boxer dogs.”

“This year has been rough for pretty much ever respiratory therapist,” said Destany Horn. “Being able to save hundreds of lives of those diagnosed with COVID. It’s definitely a rewarding feeling seeing them come off of the ventilator.”

