Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Wettest monsoon season in Glenwood Canyon since 2011

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Monsoon season lasts through August in Colorado. Already, Glenwood Canyon has had its wettest monsoon season since 2011.

A view from above Monday highlighted the extreme impact in Glenwood Canyon from debris flows that slammed into I-70. Drone video captured the area that saw 4 inches of rain in five days, nearly double the average monthly rainfall.

Data from Friday shows not only the lack of a monsoon season in 2020, but also other wet years where the heaviest rain fell outside monsoon season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories