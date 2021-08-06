Wettest monsoon season in Glenwood Canyon since 2011

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Monsoon season lasts through August in Colorado. Already, Glenwood Canyon has had its wettest monsoon season since 2011.

A view from above Monday highlighted the extreme impact in Glenwood Canyon from debris flows that slammed into I-70. Drone video captured the area that saw 4 inches of rain in five days, nearly double the average monthly rainfall.

Data from Friday shows not only the lack of a monsoon season in 2020, but also other wet years where the heaviest rain fell outside monsoon season.