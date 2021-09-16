Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab provides tub time for orphaned bear cubs

WETMORE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore takes care of orphaned bear cubs.

Bear cubs get a chance to soak and play in the tub. The cubs were orphaned in Woodland Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say play fighting by bear cubs is an important part of their development.

The nonprofit organization rehabilitates injured wildlife and raises orphans so they can be released back into the wild when they are mature. The facility also provides care for unwanted parrots, macaws and cockatoos.

Along with 12 orphan bear cubs, the rehab has taken in 14 fawns, three raccoons and two badgers this year.

Donating wildlife rehab services for 32 years, the facility receives no government funding and relies on donations. Contact Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation at (719) 784-3214 to find out how to donate.

The facility is not open to the public to prevent human imprinting for the animals. Human contact is kept to a minimum

It doesn't matter to the cubs that the watering hole is a large plastic tub and the water comes from a hose. They climb in and enjoy a bath. Of course, they tussle over the hose, just as human kids like to do. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/f5gpVuOoCK — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 15, 2021