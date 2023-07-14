DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Westminster.

Westminster Police responded to a home in the 8500 block of 88th Place at 12:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Early information from the investigation led Westminster Police to believe this was a drive-by shooting. WPD said there were five adults and five children inside the home when the shooting took place.

WPD said there will be a heavy police presence in the neighborhood while they continue their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360 and select option 2.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.