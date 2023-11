DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Westminster has turned to the public to help name two new snowplows for its fleet.

The two will join the ranks of “Scoop Dogg” and “Snow-B-Gon Kenobi,” who were winners in 2022.

Westminster specifically asked for people to submit their punniest potential plow names online before Dec. 2.

After that, the best names will go up for a vote on the city’s social media pages.

The new snowplows will be added to the fleet for the 2023-24 winter season.