DENVER (KDVR) — A Westminster teen arrested at the airport on Monday is accused of planning to serve as a fighter for the Islamic State group, according to federal prosecutors.

Humzah Mashkoor, 18, faces a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mashkoor was arrested on Dec. 18 at Denver International Airport, where he was traveling to the United Arab Emirates, allegedly with ultimate plans to join the Islamic State group in Afghanistan or Syria, the Justice Department said in a release.

He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

The FBI Denver Field Office is investigating the case.