Westminster teacher under investigation after Facebook comment about students with learning disabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Westminster teacher is being investigated by the district after apparently using disparaging language online.

A screengrab from a Facebook post about students with learning disabilities shows a comment from Peter Mandell saying in part, “They were retarded before Covid and will be retarded after.”

FOX31 has confirmed that Mandell is a kindergarten teacher at Skyline Vista Elementary School.

“Let’s just keep these kids at home and when this passes they can come back to school. Do you really think they’ll be any different after a year of staying home with their parents? Sounds like someone doesn’t want to deal with their special needs kid,” the comment said. “Your problem, not mine.”

Mandell denied writing the comment and said that his Facebook account was hacked.

See what else he had to say during FOX31 News at 5.

Westminster Public Schools told FOX31 that it is investigating and will seek dismissal charges against Mandell.

“The remarks in no way reflect the views of WPS and the incident is being investigated,” a post from the district on Facebook said.