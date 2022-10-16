WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, shots were fired outside of a residence on the block of 900 Dakin Street, where seven people were injured and one person was killed, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The district said young adults and students from the Denver metro area were at the party including some of its own and a student from “another school district was killed during the incident.”

The superintendent said police told her that there was no reason to think the district’s students were at a higher risk from the incident.

In part, the statement from Westminster Public Schools

News about this horrible event is widespread and it is important to remember that everyone reacts to it differently. Please remind your children that in spite of all the violence we hear about, schools are a very safe place. That said, they should always talk to an adult if they learn of concerning information or possible threats. I met with police and district leaders on Sunday morning so that we would have a unified message for parents, staff and students when they return to school on Monday. Mental health experts will be available to anyone who needs help. The experts tell us that open and honest conversations are helpful … Sadly, we also live in a world where we have to talk about guns. I encourage you to have a direct conversation about the issue. Tell your children if they are at a party or event where there is a gun to leave immediately. Just as you would tell a child to never get into a car with a drunk driver, they should not be around weapons or people who carry weapons. As we have seen, too many children are injured or killed because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. For some, this may be an uncomfortable conversation, but it is a necessary one. Westminster Public Schools is a strong community that pulls together in times like these. I am so grateful for the messages of support and the offers of help from community leaders. As we move forward, please remember that all of us have a role in keeping our children safe and healthy. Dr. Pamela Swanson, Superintendent of Schools

DPS student killed in shooting

FOX31 has not yet confirmed the identity of the person killed in the shooting but did get confirmation from Denver Public Schools that it was a senior at North High School.

FOX31 will provide more details about the deadly shooting as we get them.