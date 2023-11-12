DENVER (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing after not being seen or heard from for three weeks.

Barbara Frances Cravener was described as being 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Friends and family of Cravener notified police Saturday evening.

According to police, she suffers from medical issues and needs medication.

Three weeks ago, she told her friends she had been released from a medical facility in Aurora and was heading towards Westminster.

She does not have a cell phone for police to contact her.

Anyone who has seen Cravener or knows her whereabouts was asked to contact police.