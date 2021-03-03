Westminster police searching for teenage runaway and 3-year-old son

Police in Westminster are searching for a 17-year-old and her 3-year-old son who left their foster home. (Photo credit: Westminster Police Department)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Westminster are searching for a 17-year-old and her 3-year-old son. Both mother and son left their foster home and have not been seen since Tuesday night.

Police say the mother does not have legal custody of her son.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Westminster Police Department received a call about Fatima Guadalupe Martinez Cartagena and her son, Rafael Martinez. Both live in the foster home where they were last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fatima is described as a Hispanic female, 5 foot 1 inch, 150 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Rafael is a Hispanic male, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Fatima does not have access to a vehicle, but she took the car seat used for Rafael from the family car. She also does not own a cell phone, but she may have been communicating with friends on a computer through a social media app.

There is no reason to believe the mother and son are in danger, according to Westminster police.

If you have information about this case, police are asking the public to contact Investigator Cheri Spottke at 303-658-4360.