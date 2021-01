WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene on Tuesday night.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred about 8:20 p.m. near North Federal Boulevard and West 70th Avenue.

Police do not yet have a description of the driver’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as authorities release more information.