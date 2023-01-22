WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.

WPD received a call around 6:15 p.m. about a man in the roadway in the area of Highway 36 and Federal Boulevard. As officers responded, another call came in about a man laying in the road that had possibly been hit by a vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle that hit him was no longer on the scene.

WPD said the vehicle was a black 2016-2019 Chevy Silverado with possible heavy damage on the right front-end.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. People may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.