Police shoot, kill man at Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police fatally shot a man in Westminster Thursday evening.
According to the Westminster Police Department, the shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of Stuart Street, which is home to an apartment complex.
Officers were serving a search warrant, as the man was wanted for several felonies, police said.
When officers entered the unit, the suspect appeared with a hand gun and allegedly pointed it at officers. Two WPD sergeants fired their weapons.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not yet said whether the suspect fired his weapon.
No officers were injured in the shooting.