Police shoot, kill man at Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police fatally shot a man in Westminster Thursday evening.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of Stuart Street, which is home to an apartment complex.

Officers were serving a search warrant, as the man was wanted for several felonies, police said.

When officers entered the unit, the suspect appeared with a hand gun and allegedly pointed it at officers. Two WPD sergeants fired their weapons.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet said whether the suspect fired his weapon.

No officers were injured in the shooting.