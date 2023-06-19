WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run case from October of 2022.

Marcus Tapia, 29, was killed on Oct. 21 around midnight. That hit-and-run happened on Federal Boulevard just near 74th Avenue.

Westminster police arrested Jordan Lee Berge in relation to Tapia’s death.

Berge is charged with failing to remain at the scene after an accident involving death hit and run, vehicular homicide: reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway.

Loved ones, including Tapia’s mother Alicia Schinke, gathered at the intersection back in April on the 6-month mark of his death.

“To not know who did that to your child sucks and for that person to be that heartless that they are still walking around and think it’s OK, it’s really hard to understand and comprehend,” Schinke said at the time.

With this arrest, Schinke said she is relieved there is finally justice for her son.

Berge is expected in court on June 29.