Westminster police investigating shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard. Authorities believe it is stemming from a domestic disturbance.

We are working a shooting in the 7700 block of Lowell Blvd. PIO enroute to the scene. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 30, 2021

Police reported a woman was transported to the hospital but did not report her condition.

Two vehicles that left the scene are described as a newish blue Dodge Ram pickup and a tan/gold 4-door sedan. The truck and car headed south on Lowell Boulevard from 78th Avenue.

Police are on scene talking to witness’s. Two vehicles left the scene south on Lowell Bl from 78th Ave. described as a blue newer Dodge Ram pickup no plate observed. Second vehicle was a tan or gold 4 door sedan no plate observed. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 30, 2021

Lowell Boulevard was closed to traffic between 76th Avenue and 78th Avenue for nearly two hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.