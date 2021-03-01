Westminster police investigating after homeowner kills alleged intruder

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Detectives in Westminster are investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man he said was an intruder inside his home.

The homeowner later told police he knew the individual and shot him after a confrontation.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, a homeowner in the 13500 block of Raritan Way called 911 to report he had shot an intruder inside his home. The homeowner fired one round striking an adult male who was transported to a local hospital and died of his injuries.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe any of the surrounding homes or neighbors were at risk.

The Westminster Police Department said once an investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges are appropriate.

Officials have not released the name of the homeowner nor the individual killed.