WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department is working to stop speeding and street racing with the help of a new $80,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Westminster police say they get a lot of complaints about street racing and speeding. They say the additional funds will pay for officers to work extra shifts to focus on speed, and the money will pay for 10 new laser speed guns.

“Just by being out there working speeding, we are hoping to deter some of those people who might think about street racing through our city,” Westminster Police Investigator Cheri Spottke said.

“What we see is that these car clubs and such meet up in large parking lots, and then when they are leaving that parking lot to go to another parking lot is usually when the street racing happens,” Spottke said.

Westminster police also work with property managers at large retail locations to issue trespass notices to car clubs that try to meet up in large parking lots.

Speed and racing of any kind can prove deadly.

“We have had a few accidents, some fatal, that we believe were attributed to racing. Maybe not attributed to a large car club, but just two cars possibly racing,” Spottke said.

She hopes the new efforts will act as deterrents and make streets safer.