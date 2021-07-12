Westminster police chief on leave amid ‘workplace environment’ concerns

Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson was put on paid leave while the city investigates staff complaints, the city announced on July 12, 2021. (Credit: Westminster)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson is taking a paid leave of absence while the city investigates staff concerns about the department’s workplace environment.

Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will serve as acting police chief effective Monday.

City manager Donald M. Tripp announced the change in a Monday release.

“The city was recently made aware of concerns raised by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment. As part of our commitment to ensuring a safe and supportive work environment for our police officers and staff, we have asked a third-party consultant to partner with our human resources department to conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment,” Tripp wrote.

No further details were released.

Tripp said Haubert has worked for the city for more than 20 years.