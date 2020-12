WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police on Sunday morning said their 911 lines are down.

Authorities say 911 calls will be answered by Jefferson County Communications and transferred to the Westminster Police Department.

Westminster PD says it’s working to fix the issue and it is unknown how long it will take.

Our 911 lines are currently down. Your 911 call will be answered by Jefferson County Communications and transferred to us. We are working to fix the issue -it is unknown how long it will take. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) December 20, 2020