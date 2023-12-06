DENVER (KDVR) — A Westminster Police Department K-9 has retired after six years of service on the force.

K-9 Bono started his career in November 2017.

He completed a 12-week academy and was trained in patrol, tracking, narcotics and evidence recovery, according to a release from Westminster police.

Bono worked with several different groups during his career, including patrol, SWAT and even the U.S. Postal Service.

He was deployed over 300 times and had 43 apprehensions and 80 surrenders, including 11 homicide suspects.

“It is easy to see that K-9 Bono has served both his fellow officers and the citizens of Westminster with great pride and dedication, all for his favorite toy,” the release said.

His handler, Mark Cressman, was also recently promoted to sergeant. Bono will retire with Mark at his house, according to the release.