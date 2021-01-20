Westminster PD arrests driver accused of hitting and killing pedestrian, fleeing scene

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police have made an arrest in Tuesday night’s deadly hit-and-run.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near North Federal Boulevard and West 70th Avenue.

Erik Bryant Alvarenga, 24, was arrested Wednesday after Westminster police received a tip about the car believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

The car, which had damage consistent with the crash, was found near 96th Avenue and Elm Street.

Police tracked down Alvarenga through the vehicle’s registration.

Alvarenga faces three charges: hit-and-run, reckless vehicular homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.