Westminster PD: 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed by 7-year-old brother

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was accidentally shot by her 7-year-old brother with an unsecured and loaded shotgun, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The incident occurred at a home on Moore Circle near West 107th Avenue.

The child was taken to a trauma center by Westminster Fire Department personnel where she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim’s mother, Michaela Dawn Harman, 24, and another younger sibling were home at the time.

Michaela Dawn Harman. Credit: Westminster PD

Harman was arrested on child abuse resulting in death charges by the WPD and will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The children are temporarily in the care of Jefferson County Human Services.