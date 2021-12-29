Westminster officer injured, woman killed after stolen car slams into police vehicle

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A woman who was a passenger in a stolen car was killed just after midnight on Wednesday after the driver crashed into a Westminster police car, injuring an officer and his civilian passenger.

Around 12:16 a.m., Westminster police were in the area of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street when they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd avenue with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on.

According to Westminster police, officers were advised that this car was stolen and possibly in the area.

When a Westminster officer attempted to stop the stolen car at 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street, the car took off. Police did not pursue.

The stolen car continued eastbound on 92nd Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to Westminster police. That car ran a red light at 92nd and Westminster Boulevard and struck a police vehicle that was going southbound on Westminster Boulevard.

Police say the officer and the civilian passenger were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen car was seriously injured and is still in the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol is handling this investigation.

Westminster police have not released the name of the officer injured.