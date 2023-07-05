DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed by a Westminster Police officer after stepping into traffic late Tuesday night.

The Westminster Police Department said the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July when an officer was driving southbound on Sheridan Boulevard and approaching 107th Avenue. The area is near Westminster City Park.

The department said that an adult male pedestrian stepped into traffic on Sheridan and was struck by the oncoming officer’s vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was uninjured, according to WPD.

Per protocol, WPD said the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team investigates the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released at a later date by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.