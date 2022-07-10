WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police sent out a safety alert after three attempted sexual assaults happened in a matter of five days in the area of 123rd Avenue.

Police believe the incidents have all been linked back to the same suspect who remains on the run at this time.

Alyssa Bell has lived in this area for a few months, she said she tries to take her dog with her as much as she can.

“[I’m] kind of freaked out. I just moved here with my brother,” said Bell.

She was caught off guard by the Westminster police sending out a safety message about the attempted sexual assault reports. All of the incidents happened near her home.

“It is very unsettling, especially right here in my own neighborhood,” Bell said.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in all of these attacks and is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a bandana and was described as clean-cut.

“Wow. It’s crazy,” said Bell. “I do get home from work late. So, unfortunately, you know, it is what it is at that point.”

Bell said she is concerned because she can’t always have her dog with her. That’s the same concern that Louis Lemon has about his daughter and other loved ones.

“[I’m] kind of worried about the situation because my daughter gets home early in the morning,” said Lemon. “[And our granddaughter] is 10 years old, and sometimes she’ll walk over to the end of the sidewalk here, and then she’ll walk over and meet her friends. So that ain’t gonna happen anymore.”

Now, women are sharing advice to look out for one another.

“I think walking in pairs is a great idea, and even maybe getting pepper spray. I know my daughter had mentioned that she wants to get that,” Patricia said.

“Know your surroundings and if you see people coming at you and you don’t know who they are or what they’re doing, definitely try to take a shortcut and go the other way,” Bell said.

Westminster PD said that if people in the area see anyone suspicious or matching the above description, notify them at 303-658-4360 and press ‘1’ for dispatch.