ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Neighbors in Westminster took matters into their own hands after they say they witnessed what appeared to be the same man stealing packages from their homes.

They were able to connect the dots after posting on the Nextdoor app.

In the 35-second clip, you can see just how fast the man walks up to Cindy Lee’s home near 68th Avenue and Federal Boulevard and steps on the porch, taking five packages before walking off.

“So he took it, and then I noticed on my camera,” Lee said.

Lee was home at the time and told FOX31 the whole situation lasted less than a minute.

It wasn’t until she posted the video on social media Thursday morning that she realized she may not have been the only victim.

“All these people were like, ‘He robbed me, too,’ and then uploaded their video,” Lee said. “And then all these people were like, ‘I know that car, that’s a Ford Focus.’ We all came together with all the bits of information.”

It’s how she got a tip the next morning that the man was spotted in the neighborhood again.

“This lady said, ‘I see him right now,'” Lee said.

Porch pirate caught on camera in Westminster (Cindy Lee)

Chasing down a porch pirate in Westminster

She jumped in her truck to track the man down.

“I was trying to talk to the dispatchers, but I was like, shaking. There was one point he stopped the car and someone got out, and that was the scariest,” Lee said.

She followed the man for 40 minutes through different jurisdictions. She eventually called the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which recommended she stop trailing the man for her safety. She made the split-second decision to continue following him.

“Finally, they were able to intercept us and arrest him,” Lee said. “I was so happy. I was like, I don’t care about the things, I just want him apprehended.”

Now neighbors have a bit of relief.

“We got him in under 24 hours,” Lee said.

Although she has heard other stories of so-called porch pirates, this was the first time it happened to her.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” she said.

She hopes her story shows how things can fall into place when the community bands together.

“If we all pull together, it all works out,” Lee said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the dollar amount for the theft is in the misdemeanor range, so the man was issued a summons and will be due in court sometime between January and Februrary.

Right now, deputies don’t have direct links to the other thefts but are looking further into the situation.