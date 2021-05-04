Westminster mayor resigns

Dear Supporters,



At the end of the City of Westminster Study Session – Mayor Herb Atchison resigned from his mayoral position. He has decided to not take his chance at retaining his postion in the special election as a result of the recall.

There has been no confirmation on Councilor Jon Voelz’s position of either resigning, or taking his chance in the special election to retain his seat.



Per the city charter a special election is required to fill the vacancy of the mayoral seat.



Thank you for all of your support.

Best Regards

Debbie Teter