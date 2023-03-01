WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster hoarder was arrested on multiple warrants days after a fire at his home.

William Prouty, 55, lives at 4245 Barr Lane, which has been the subject of several complaints by neighbors over the years.

He was arrested on warrants for burglary, robbery, trespassing, criminal mischief, reckless driving, assault/domestic violence and violation of a court order.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing, but initial examination indicated the fire likely started in the attic.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX31 showed Prouty inspecting the roof of his garage before smoke was seen coming from the same area. Prouty drove away before firefighters were called to the scene.

This is not the first time Prouty has had a run-in with law enforcement: In August last year, he was released after serving 69 days for domestic violence battery and probation violations.

As of Wednesday, Prouty was being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center.