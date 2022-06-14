WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Fire Department will now be offering their firefighters early cancer detection screenings in partnership with a company out of California.

WFD is partnering with GRAIL, a healthcare company offering early detection cancer screening through blood testing called the “Galleri” test. The test is able to screen for over 50 types of cancer.

“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death for U.S. firefighters, who face occupational exposures that can increase their cancer risk,” said WFD Battalion Chief David Varney. “By offering the Galleri test to our firefighters and other active-duty personnel, we hope to improve early diagnoses and outcomes for our critical first responders.”

The test will be offered first to active-duty firefighters in groups of the highest risk, including those over age 55 with a family history of cancer. Nearly 150 firefighters, EMS personnel, technical operations specialists, and others will be offered the test at WFD.