Pizza Hut building partially collapses, 13 firefighter units working to put out fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Fire Department says a Pizza Hut building has partially collapsed due to a fire.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Thirteen units from Westminster Fire Department, Arvada Fire, and Adams County Fire worked to nock down the smoldering fire through the morning.

At 11 a.m., WFD said fire operations were expected to continue for several hours.

WFD said the fire started in the attic. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.