Westminster Fire Captain passes away after battling work-related cancer

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — After 34 years with the Westminster Fire Department and battling work-related cancer for over a year and a half, the department’s Fire Captain David Sagel passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday.

Sagel leaves behind a wife of 33 years and two sons, along with many family, friends, and brothers and sisters in the fire service.

Sagel was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., but had lived in the Westminster community he served for the majority of his tenure.

The Westminster Fire Department said Sagel was well-known for his passion for community service. In his off-duty time he instituted and led a foster home renovation program where he worked with Adams and Jefferson Counties to identify foster homes in need of repairs, and he recruited the help of other fire department members and local businesses to assist in renovating them at no cost to the families.

For many years he also served as the organizer for the “Hot Times KOOL Cars” event, in conjunction with KOOL 105.1 FM, which was an annual car show that raised money for The Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

Planning of memorial services for Sagel is underway. Further details will be shared at a later date.