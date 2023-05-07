WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The search continues for a 15-year-old out of Westminster.

Anjelica Guerrero said it’s been more than a week since she last saw her son, Nathaniel Guerrero.

“I don’t know why any of this would happen,” Guerrero said. “I’m exhausted and tired, but there’s just this will to keep on looking and follow every lead.”

She said Nathaniel was last seen leaving their house near 121st Avenue and Bannock Street in Westminster around 11 a.m. on April 29.

“My youngest son, he just said, ‘Mom, Nathaniel’s gone,’ and I just heard footsteps down the stairs,” Guerrero said. “He just left with nothing but the clothes on his back. He didn’t leave a cell phone, a bag of clothes, nothing.”

Guerrero said Nathaniel was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans and black Nike shoes.

“It’s just not behavior that Nathaniel would do,” Guerrero said. “He wouldn’t just stay gone for over a week. He might blow off some steam, but never like this. He’s never done this.”

She said Nathaniel is a sophomore at Mountain Range High School and plays football.

“The first thing people notice about him is his curls and dimples,” Guerrero said. “Nathaniel is just a goofy guy. He likes to laugh and joke and just clown around. He’s a very sweet and just an affectionate boy.”

Guerrero said she’s hoping to find answers and bring her son home.

“I’m a single parent and I’ve built my family and my home from the ground up. I protect my family at all costs,” Guerrero said. “He’s a child and it could be any of our children, any of them, but it’s mine and I want my son home.”

Guerrero said they filed a police report with the Westminster Police Department, but so far — no luck.

If you’ve seen Nathaniel or know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to reach out to Westminster Police.