Westminster company captures incredible satellite images of Colorado’s wildfires

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado company has been busy photographing the state’s historic fire season, and they’re doing it in a very unique way.

Maxar Technologies develops satellites that photograph natural disasters and other events around the world.

The company captured thousands of images of the Colorado’s wildfires, showing the fury of the fire and the destruction it left behind.

Credit: Maxar

Credit: Maxar

“You can see homes in early October that looked completely fine, and then right after that were destroyed,” explained Stephen Wood, a spokesperson for Maxar.

The company currently has four functioning satellites sending back high-resolution photographs. The photos help fire crews on the ground make decisions.

Maxar’s satellites have also captured the aftermath of major hurricanes.

“The cornerstone of being able to remotely monitor areas is to see the before and the after, because it’s that change that really matters,” said Wood.

Maxar satellites have also documented societal changes in 2020, like the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing.

Mecca before COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: MAXAR

Mecca during COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: MAXAR

Maxar’s satellites are used by government agencies as well as private companies.

Credit: Maxar

It’s a company documenting history around the world from mission control in Colorado.