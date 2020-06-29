Westminster community celebrates WWII vet

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — For a moment, Quivas Way in Westminster looked like a scene out of the 1940s: army-green jeeps and an army ambulance lined the street, as soldiers in green camouflage milled about.

It’s been nearly a century since the end of World War II, but the appreciation for the men and women who served has remained strong, as evidence Sunday afternoon when neighbors and strangers honored the life of Lloyd Wade.

“He was a World War II veteran, member of the 11th airborne division, one of it’s plank holders, which means he was an original member,” said retired Colonel Kenneth Chavez. “He was 97 years old. He really wanted to make it to 100.”

Wade died earlier this week after having a stroke following surgery to fix a broken femur after a fall. Friends and neighbors say his age didn’t deter Wade from rolling up his sleeves and helping with projects.

His wife Dorothy says he even recently renewed his drivers license.

“He loved his children and his grandchildren, and he was just an all around awesome guy,” Wade said. “He was just a good guy, and he will be missed. We all miss him.”