WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Westminster issued a warning after three reported sexual assault attempts in one area of the city.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the incidents were reported in the area of West 123rd Avenue over the last week:

On July 4 at approximately 10 p.m., a female was touched from behind near West 123rd Avenue and Bannock Street.

On July 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a female was attacked from behind in the 300 block of West 123rd Avenue.

On July 9 at approximately 12:30 a.m., a male was seen masturbating on an apartment balcony not belonging to him in the 700 block of West 123rd Avenue.

The map below shows the locations:

The suspect was described to police as a Hispanic male possibly in his mid-20s with a medium build and who stands an estimated 5 feet 5-7 inches tall. He was described as clean-cut with a faded haircut that’s about 2 inches on top. He was wearing a bandana.

People are urged to stay aware of their surroundings, and pedestrians are urged to travel in pairs.

Anyeone who see something suspicious is asked to notify the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 and press 1 for dispatch.