CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) – It is one of the most popular parades in the country. Part history and all cowboy.

It is the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days western parade.

“We have about 130 entries, so we have the largest section of horse-drawn carriages in the world,” parade chairman Ruthanne Hubbard said.

It is pure Americana. It is rolling history, and parade goers loved it.

“Our carriage collection has over 60 carriages in it, all historic. They all have local provenance, so they are special to this area,” Hubbard said.

They’re also special for those who were in attendance. Folks from near and far arrived in the early hours of the morning to stake their claim and get a good view.

A parade this big is not something one just throws together in a couple of weeks.

“It takes a lot of people to put all these moving parts and pieces together. So we work on it and start in August again for next year,” Hubbard said.

Do not feel bad if you missed this parade, it is only the second out of four that are scheduled so there’s plenty of time to get your cowboy on.