Western Colorado wildfire 0% contained, acreage grows to 13,000

Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County, photo courtesy of Department of Interior Upper Colorado River Region

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning in western Colorado has grown to 13,074 acres, officials said Friday.

The Pine Gulch fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning. It is burning in rugged terrain roughly 18 miles north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties.

According to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, the fire’s rate of growth has slowed. However, containment decreased from 5% to 0%.

Hot, dry and windy conditions have contributed to the fire’s spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday.

While growth is expected to increase Friday afternoon, temperatures are in the mid-80s — cooler than earlier this week, when Grand Junction hit 100 degrees.

No evacuation orders are in place. However, Mesa County Road 200 is closed at the Garfield County line.

Officials say 449 people are assigned to the fire.