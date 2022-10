GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – A commercial motor vehicle has flipped over in Glenwood Canyon and now a portion of Interstate 70 is closed to traffic.

At roughly 7:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, westbound traffic on I-70 at mile marker 130 was closed after an accident involving what appears to be a semi-truck occurred.

The use of alternate routes is advised.

FOX31 will update this story as more