DENVER (KDVR) – A vehicle fire resulted in the closure of all westbound traffic along Interstate 70 between exit 256 at Lookout Mountain and exit 254 at U.S. 40.

The report came into Colorado State Patrol dispatch around 12:46 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSP, there was ammo in the vehicle that was going off.

All westbound lanes between these two exits were reopened to traffic as of 1:48 p.m.

All lanes were blocked off and no injuries were reported.