DENVER (KDVR) — Westbound Interstate 70 at Silverthorne was closed Saturday afternoon after a vehicle hauler caught fire, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The incident was first reported at 11:34 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Traffic backed up on westbound I-70 in Silverthorne (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic backed up on the interstate.

The road remained closed as of 12 p.m., according to CDOT.