GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 70 has been closed both directions from Dotsero to CO 82 due to debris on the road from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

#BREAKING: I-70 CLOSED both EB/WB through #GlenwoodCanyon from mile point 116/Main Glenwood Exit to Exit 133/Dotsero.



This is due to a debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire.

No estimated time for the road to be reopened has been reported. This story will be updated with information as it is received.