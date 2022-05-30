DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns.

Snowy conditions are causing a dangerous driving environment, causing several other closures on westbound I-70.

Westbound I-70 closures by CDOT:

Exit 216 to US 6

Loveland Pass

Exit 205 to US 6

CO 9

Silverthorne

Commercial vehicle chain laws in place in addition to safety closures:

Commercial vehicle chain law from Exit 195 to Copper Mountain

Exit 180 to East Vail

For more information on road conditions and a map of the closures, click here.