DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne.
The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns.
Snowy conditions are causing a dangerous driving environment, causing several other closures on westbound I-70.
Westbound I-70 closures by CDOT:
- Exit 216 to US 6
- Loveland Pass
- Exit 205 to US 6
- CO 9
- Silverthorne
Commercial vehicle chain laws in place in addition to safety closures:
- Commercial vehicle chain law from Exit 195 to Copper Mountain
- Exit 180 to East Vail
For more information on road conditions and a map of the closures, click here.