Westbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to police situation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eisenhower Tunnel, I-70 Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Westbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel closed Saturday afternoon due to an active police situation.

Colorado State Patrol said the incident is being investigated on the westbound side of the tunnel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories