COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you were driving near westbound Interstate 270 on Thursday morning and experienced delays, it was because of a crash near York Street.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. and involved four vehicles.

All lanes of westbound I-270 were closed for a short time. The interstate reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.