West Wash Park house draws trick-or-treaters with creative Halloween decorations

DENVER (KDVR) — After moving to Denver in 2012 and only having a few trick or treaters visit their door, a couple of friends, Adrienne Bacon and Eric Callmann, decided to go big on Halloween decor.

Now their display is the talk of the neighborhood and a tradition all to itself. They rotate the theme each year between Nightmare Before Christmas, Carnival, Pirates, and (this year’s theme) Harry Potter.

Bacon put in the effort on nights after work and on weekends, but the labor of love is worth it, to see the smiles on people’s faces.

They are already planning next year’s Halloween display, but all we can say is that it will be pirate-themed.