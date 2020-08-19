West Nile Virus reported in Weld County mosquitoes

A culex tarsalis female mosquito that was caught in a trap will be tested for the presence of the West Nile Virus. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV) at three collection sites, the Weld County Health Department announced on Wednesday.

Colorado’s first human case of WNV for 2020, a Delta County resident, was reported last week.

“Finding WNV positive mosquitoes is no surprise for this time of year, with the hotter temperatures we’ve had in July and August. We are also seeing above average number of Culex mosquitoes (the mosquitoes known to transmit WNV) for the first time this summer.” Dan Joseph, Environmental Health Services Division Director

Symptoms of WNV can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness, and rash, but most infected people don’t exhibit any symptoms.

If you believe you have contracted the virus, seek medical help immediately.

To prevent mosquito bites, officials offer the “four D’s” to help keep the insects at bay:

DRAIN standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles.

standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles. DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

and are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times. DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes.

is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes. DRESS in long sleeves and pants where mosquitoes are active.